CM, Congress leaders offer prayers on Sonia's birthday

Puducherry, Dec 9 (PTI): Prayers to the processional deity of Manakula Vinayakar temple here were offered on the occasion of the 74th birthday of the interim president of AICC Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday. Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Ministers and legislators of the ruling Congress, the Congress Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V Vaithilingam and PCC president A V Subramanian offeredthe prayers.

The Congressmen also dragged the golden chariot within the precincts of the temple. Benefits of welfare schemes were handed over to the people by the Chief Minister and his colleagues on the occasion.

Party activists held special programmes at churches and mosques to celebrate the birthday. PWD Minister A Nanamassivayam, addressing a meeting at the party office, referred to the contributions of Sonia Gandhi towards the welfare of the poor and the downtrodden.