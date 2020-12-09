Left Menu
Polling material distributed to election officials in Kochi ahead of the second phase of local polls

The district administration distributed polling material to election officials in Kochi ahead of local body polls on Wednesday.

Updated: 09-12-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 17:51 IST
Polling material distributed to election officials in Kochi (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The district administration distributed polling material to election officials in Kochi ahead of local body polls on Wednesday. The material was distributed to election officials of 3,132 polling stations, ahead of the second phase of local body polls to be held on December 9.

S Suhas, District Collector, Ernakulam said, "Using staggered timings, we're ensuring COVID-19 protocols are being adhered to." "We are distributing polling materials through 28 distribution centres. We are following COVID-19 protocols. This is done by making staggered timings for people to come and receive the polling material. We have about 18,800 polling staff in all. Thus maintaining COVID-19 protocol and social distancing is absolutely necessary. Till now, we are successfully doing so," he added.

"We have made satisfactory arrangements. We have about 58 sensitive booths out of which 38 have webcasting and for the rest, we are using videography. So, things are going on well. We have marked the areas at polling stations to maintain social distancing. By making proper use of police personnel and other staff, we are ensuring that people do not gather much at the stations," he added. On December 8, 72.67 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first phase of Kerala local body polls held amid COVID-19 pandemic in five districts. (ANI)

