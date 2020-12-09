Left Menu
Pramod Boro's convoy attacked in Kokrajhar

United Peoples Party Liberal president Pramod Boros convoy was attacked on Wednesday evening ahead of the second phase of polling for Bodoland Territorial Council BTC in Assam, police said. Those behind the attack are yet to be identified.

United People's Party Liberal president Pramod Boro's convoy was attacked on Wednesday evening ahead of the second phase of polling for Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in Assam, police said. Stones were thrown at the convoy at Nayakgaon in Kokrajhar district, damaging three vehicles, they said.

Boro and the candidate of Baokhungri BTC constituency, Pratibha Brahma, escaped unhurt, police said. Those behind the attack are yet to be identified.

Elections to 19 of the 40 seats of the BTC were held on December 7, while the remaining constituencies will go to the polls in the second phase on Thursday..

