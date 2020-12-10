Left Menu
Poland's EU budget talks not easy, says ruling party leader

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 10-12-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 13:55 IST
Poland's negotiations with the European Union on its budget and coronavirus recovery programme are not easy, but if the proposal that has been prepared is accepted it will be fine, ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski was quoted as saying by state-run news agency PAP on Thursday.

"The situation is not easy, complicated, but at the moment I think maybe it will be ok," Kaczynski was quoted as saying.

