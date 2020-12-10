Situation in WB similar to North Korea, says Jyotirmay Mahato over attack on BJP chief Nadda's convoy

Slamming the attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda's convoy in West Bengal, MP Jyotirmay Singh Mahato on Thursday compared the situation of the state to North Korea and said that it is being run by a "dictator". "The situation in Bengal has become similar to North Korea. The state is being run by a dictator. The presidential rule should be established immediately. Such a violent state should not be allowed to stay in power for one moment...There is a possibility that we will soon meet the President to present our side," Mahato said while indirectly comparing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with Mamata Banerjee.

While slamming the Mamata Banerjee's government, Mahato called for the President's rule in West Bengal citing a surge in violence on BJP workers and leaders. "For the last three years, these incidents of violence are happening in Bengal. Today they attacked our national president and a lot of people have got injured. Two of our Mandal leaders have been hospitalised," the BJP MP said.

Mahato's comments come after Nadda's convoy was attacked on Thursday and several BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured when protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at West Bengal's Diamond Harbour. BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya was on his way to South 24 Paraganas and alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers pelted stones at his vehicle at West Bengal's Diamond Harbour.

"Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured in the attack today. It is a shame on democracy," Nadda said. "There isn't a car in our convoy which was not attacked. I am safe because I was travelling in a bulletproof car. This state of lawlessness and intolerance in West Bengal has to end," Nadda said while speaking at a public meeting at South 24 Paraganas in West Bengal.

The incident took place while he was on his way to South 24 Paraganas. Protestors also attempted to block the road from where BJP President JP Nadda's convoy was passing. "Bengal Police has already got the information about BJP National President JP Nadda ji program. But once again the Bengal police failed. In front of the police near Siracol bus stand, TMC goons hit our workers and pelted stones at my car," Vijayvargiya tweeted.

Echoing Mahato's remarks, BJP leader Mukul Roy also called President's rule to be immediately imposed in West Bengal. "Looking at today's situation, President's rule should be immediately imposed in West Bengal," said Mukul Roy on the attack on BJP President's convoy at Diamond Harbour.

BJP leader Sambit Patra also alleged that he along with some other leaders were attacked while they were travelling in a car. "Our cars attacked in Bengal!! Window panes were broken. Shri Shivprakash ji, Shri Sanjay Mayukh ji and I were travelling in this car. One karyakarta in our car is bleeding!! God save our lives!! Mamata Banerjee is this democracy??" Patra tweeted. (ANI)