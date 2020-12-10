Mamata says BJP doing 'nautanki', slams JP Nadda as 'chaddha, Nadda, fadda, bhaddha'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party over its slamming the Trinamool Congress government over "attack" on BJP president JP Nadda's convoy and said it was resorting to "nautanki". She also targeted Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to state, and referred to him as "chaddha, Nadda, fadda, bhaddha".

"They (BJP) has no other work. At times Home Minister is here, other times its Chaddha, Nadda, Fadda, Bhaddha is here. When they have no audience, they call their workers for doing nautanki," Banerjee said at a public rally in Kolkata. Nadda's convoy was allegedly attacked and several BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured when protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at Diamond Harbour.

She said BJP government asks West Bengal government to provide an account of the funds. "They ask us to give them an account of the funds. First I would like to ask them to provide an account of the PM CARES Fund. One day you wake up to find yourself in a dire situation like demonetisation, lockdown and these actions are taken without any prior discussions," she said.

Referring to BJP allegations on the party over attack on Nadda's convoy, TMC leader Madan Mitra said that his party workers are ready to give a befitting reply and there is only one face in Bengal that is Mamata Banerjee. "BJP's this visit is perhaps last to Bhowanipore as people and party workers are ready to give a befitting reply. We saw what anti-socials of BJP are trying to do. Enough is enough. Today, TMC is ready. There's only one face in Bengal that is Mamata Banerjee," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has condemned the attack on Nadda's convoy while it was on its way to Diamond Harbour area from Kolkata. The Union Minister said that the central government is taking this attack "very seriously".

"Today, the National President of BJP in Bengal @JPNadda was attacked. The attack is condemnable. The central government is taking this attack very seriously. The Bengal government will have to answer to the peace loving people of the state for this sponsored violence," Shah said in a tweet. (ANI)