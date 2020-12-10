Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata says BJP doing 'nautanki', slams JP Nadda as 'chaddha, Nadda, fadda, bhaddha'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party over its slamming the Trinamool Congress government over "attack" on BJP president JP Nadda's convoy and said it was resorting to "nautanki".

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 10-12-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 20:27 IST
Mamata says BJP doing 'nautanki', slams JP Nadda as 'chaddha, Nadda, fadda, bhaddha'
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressing a public rally in Kolkata. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party over its slamming the Trinamool Congress government over "attack" on BJP president JP Nadda's convoy and said it was resorting to "nautanki". She also targeted Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to state, and referred to him as "chaddha, Nadda, fadda, bhaddha".

"They (BJP) has no other work. At times Home Minister is here, other times its Chaddha, Nadda, Fadda, Bhaddha is here. When they have no audience, they call their workers for doing nautanki," Banerjee said at a public rally in Kolkata. Nadda's convoy was allegedly attacked and several BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured when protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at Diamond Harbour.

She said BJP government asks West Bengal government to provide an account of the funds. "They ask us to give them an account of the funds. First I would like to ask them to provide an account of the PM CARES Fund. One day you wake up to find yourself in a dire situation like demonetisation, lockdown and these actions are taken without any prior discussions," she said.

Referring to BJP allegations on the party over attack on Nadda's convoy, TMC leader Madan Mitra said that his party workers are ready to give a befitting reply and there is only one face in Bengal that is Mamata Banerjee. "BJP's this visit is perhaps last to Bhowanipore as people and party workers are ready to give a befitting reply. We saw what anti-socials of BJP are trying to do. Enough is enough. Today, TMC is ready. There's only one face in Bengal that is Mamata Banerjee," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has condemned the attack on Nadda's convoy while it was on its way to Diamond Harbour area from Kolkata. The Union Minister said that the central government is taking this attack "very seriously".

"Today, the National President of BJP in Bengal @JPNadda was attacked. The attack is condemnable. The central government is taking this attack very seriously. The Bengal government will have to answer to the peace loving people of the state for this sponsored violence," Shah said in a tweet. (ANI)

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Business briefs 4

Industry body IAMAI on Thursday welcomed the PM-WANI scheme for setting up public Wi-Fi networks, as this will accelerate the adoption of broadband internet services in the country. The Internet and Mobile Association of India IAMAI has wel...

CBI starts attaching properties in Srijan scam

The CBI on Thursday began the process of attaching the properties of accused couple Amit Kumar and Rajni Priya in the multi-crore Srijan scam in Bihar, officials said. The CBI started the attachment process of the couples house located in t...

England to make support payment available through COVID trace app

Englands COVID test and trace system is making a 500 pound 665 support payment available for people who self-isolate after receiving a notification via its app, it said on Thursday.The money was already available for people told to self-iso...

Italy reports 887 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, 16,999 new cases

Italy reported 887 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, a steep rise from 499 the day before, the health ministry said. The daily tally of new infections increased to 16,999 from 12,756.There were 171,586 swabs carried out in the past da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020