Biden to tap Susan Rice to head his domestic policy council-report

The former vice president will also nominate Denis McDonough, who was Obama's chief of staff, to be secretary of veterans affairs, Politico reported on Thursday, citing two people with knowledge of the decision. Biden's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 21:11 IST
US President elect-Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden chose Susan Rice, who was national security adviser to former President Barack Obama, to lead the White House's domestic policy council, the Associated Press reported on Thursday. Rice, who also has served as U.N. ambassador and assistant secretary of state, had been on Biden's short list as a possible running mate before Biden picked U.S. Senator Kamala Harris.

Rice joins the growing list of Obama administration officials Biden is picking for top roles. The former vice president will also nominate Denis McDonough, who was Obama's chief of staff, to be secretary of veterans affairs, Politico reported on Thursday, citing two people with knowledge of the decision.

Biden's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

