Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden taps Susan Rice as top domestic policy adviser amid flurry of moves

Biden also chose former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack to serve a second tenure as agriculture secretary, Obama White House aide Denis McDonough as Secretary of Veterans Affairs, U.S. Representative Marcia Fudge to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development and Katherine Tai as U.S. Trade Representative, his transition team said in a statement. The choice of Rice, 56, as Biden's top domestic policy adviser came as somewhat of a surprise given her extensive background in foreign policy.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 21:57 IST
Biden taps Susan Rice as top domestic policy adviser amid flurry of moves
US President elect-Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden chose Susan Rice, who was national security adviser to former President Barack Obama, on Thursday to lead the White House's domestic policy council as part of a flurry of appointments to his developing administration. Biden also chose former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack to serve a second tenure as agriculture secretary, Obama White House aide Denis McDonough as Secretary of Veterans Affairs, U.S. Representative Marcia Fudge to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development and Katherine Tai as U.S. Trade Representative, his transition team said in a statement.

The choice of Rice, 56, as Biden's top domestic policy adviser came as somewhat of a surprise given her extensive background in foreign policy. Besides her role as Obama's national security adviser, she earlier served as his ambassador to the United Nations. She was a contender earlier this year to be Biden's running mate. Vilsack, 69, served as USDA secretary under Obama for eight years and as Iowa governor from 1999 to 2007 and is seen by establishment Democrats as a sound choice, largely because of his moderate politics and longstanding relationships with large-scale farmers.

But his congressional confirmation is expected to face headwinds from progressive Democrats. Critics argue Vilsack is cozy with corporate agribusiness and top lobbying groups such as the American Farm Bureau Federation and the U.S. Dairy Export Council, where he is currently the chief executive officer. He had been a staunch early backer of Biden's presidential bid.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Replica of dead bison put up in Pune, with apology

A day after a bison strayed into a residential area of Pune city and died soon after being captured, an NGO put up its replica with a message that it was humans who were responsible for its fate. The huge replica with the message Please for...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. poised to impose sanctions on Turkey over Russian defense buy - sources

The United States is poised to impose sanctions on Turkey over its acquisition last year of Russian S-400 air defense systems, four sources including two U.S. officials familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.The long-anticipated ...

Police reforms needed in West Bengal: HC

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday observed that it is high time police reforms are introduced in West Bengal to bifurcate the law and order wing from the investigating arm. Hearing a case of a missing girl, the court said that criminal ca...

New Parliament House will be symbol of self-reliant India: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has hailed the laying of the foundation stone of the new Parliament building here today, stating that the new Parliament house will be a symbol of a self-reliant India, which will become the locus for fulfillin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020