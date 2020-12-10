Allegation of gate damage at Sisodia's house incorrect, case registered: Delhi Police

Left Menu
After Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged an attack by "BJP goons" on Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's house on Thursday, Delhi Police has said that an investigation is underway and a proper offence has been registered under appropriate sections of law.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 23:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

After Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged an attack by "BJP goons" on Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's house on Thursday, Delhi Police has said that an investigation is underway and a proper offence has been registered under appropriate sections of law. The case was registered on the complaint by C Arvind, Secretary to Sisodia.

"Based on a complaint by C Arvind, Secretary to Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, a proper offence has been registered by Delhi Police under appropriate sections of law and investigation is going on. Allegations of gate damaged/broken are incorrect," Delhi Police said. Six people have been arrested in connection with the case, they added.

Earlier in the day, AAP leader Atishi Marlena hit out at Centre over the incident. The party also showed CCTV footage of a group of protesters entering the gate of Sisodia's residence. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also hit out at the BJP government in a tweet.

"I strongly condemn the systematic, organised and violent attack on Dy CM Manish Sisodia's home. The goons entered his house in police presence when he was away. Why is BJP getting so desperate by the day in Delhi?" Kejriwal asked. (ANI)

