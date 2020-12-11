Left Menu
Anarchy at its peak in WB, state administration crumbling with Mamataji's blessings: Nadda

Anarchy is at its peak in West Bengal, there is lawlessness and the state administration is crumbling, all with the blessings of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda said on Thursday.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda in conversation with ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Anarchy is at its peak in West Bengal, there is lawlessness and the state administration is crumbling, all with the blessings of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda said on Thursday. While speaking to ANI in Kolkata where he concluded his two-day visit, Nadda further said that the party would fight the upcoming elections democratically and that Banerjee was frustrated as she had lost ground in the state.

"Mamata ji always tries to hide the truth. Anarchy is at its peak in West Bengal. There is lawlessness in the State and the state administration is crumbling down. It is all with the blessings of Mamata ji. The people of West Bengal are aware, they know how to answer in elections. Mamata ji is frustrated as she has lost ground in the State," he said. "We will fight democratically. We will go to the people with this belief in democracy. We will show how Mamati ji has misled the people and stopped development in the state," he added.

Earlier in the day, Nadda's convoy had been attacked and several party leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured as protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at Diamond Harbour. "I can say with confidence that the BJP will form the next government in West Bengal in 2021. The lotus will bloom," Nadda said in his address to party workers here earlier in the day.

On Wednesday, after inaugurating the party's West Bengal election office at Hastings, Nadda joined a janasampark (public outreach) rally and virtually inaugurated nine state party offices in the election-bound state. The West Bengal Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in 2021. With 294 seats, a keen contest awaits the state as BJP tries to wrest power from Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC). (ANI)

