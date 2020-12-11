Left Menu
Opposition's political activities being ruthlessly repressed, quelled with police assistance in West Bengal: Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday accused the bureacracy in the state of working as 'political workers' for the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party and said any political activities by the opposition are 'ruthlessly repressed and quelled' with police assistance.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday accused the bureacracy in the state of working as 'political workers' for the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party and said any political activities by the opposition are 'ruthlessly repressed and quelled' with police assistance. The Governor while addressing a press conference also condemned the attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda's convoy on Thursday and said, "Oppression of opposition climaxed yesterday when the political activity of the president of a national party was intimidated and trapped yesterday."

"Are we in a situation where bonhomie with the ruling dispensation alone guarantees your rights? You have no democratic rights unless you are on the right side of the ruling party. Is it not a signal for the death of democracy?.. I can't be a party to this. As my constitutional duty, I am sending a report to the central government about the extremely disturbing development that is not well for the democratic values," Dhankhar said. Dhankhar said he does not wish to share the content of his report as part of proprietary, but added that he wants the media's role in 'survival of democracy'.

"I wish to send a message to some bureaucrats, who are working as political workers, to take my word -- this won't be allowed anymore. I have details of 21 such people. I don't wish to reveal the details. I have written to the Chief Minister, and as and when she'll spare time for me, I will share the sensitive details with her. I have already shared some details with the senior state functionaries," he further stated. Dhankhar added that democracy is too precious to be damaged by a handful of people who feel they are accountable to none.

"The accountability will be enforced with the Rule of Law... The government is being run by people like Purkayastha (Surajit Kar Purkayastha) and more than half a dozen of such people. I want to remind them that they are public servants," he added further. Purkayastha, the retired senior IPS is currently serving as the Security Advisor of West Bengal. (ANI)

