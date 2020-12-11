Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Rifts that divide NATO allies Turkey and United States

U.S. officials have said courts would require sufficient evidence to extradite the elderly Gulen, who has denied any involvement in the coup. U.S. CONSULAR DETAINEES An Istanbul court sentenced a local U.S. consulate employee to five years in jail in October for aiding Gulen's network.

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 16:52 IST
FACTBOX-Rifts that divide NATO allies Turkey and United States

The United States is poised to impose sanctions on Turkey over its acquisition of Russian S-400 air defence systems, a step likely to worsen relations between the two NATO allies that are already strained by a range of disputes. Differences include policy in Syria where both countries have troops, a U.S. court case against a Turkish bank for breaching Iran sanctions, and Turkey's demand that the United States extradite a cleric it blames for a 2016 coup attempt.

MISSILE DEFENCE Turkey's acquisition and testing of the Russian S-400 ground-to-air defence missiles made Ankara liable to sanctions under U.S. legislation known as Countering America's Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

The United States has said it was suspending Turkey from a programme to produce parts for the Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth fighter jet, the most advanced U.S. warplane, but some production has continued. It has also blocked Turkey's planned purchase of more than 100 aircraft. SYRIA TENSIONS

Turkey is furious about U.S. support in Syria for the Kurdish YPG militia, which Ankara sees as a terrorist group. Turkish forces have carried out three incursions into northern Syria since 2016 to push the YPG back from the border.

Turkey conducted the most recent operation last year despite a warning from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been broadly supportive of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, that he would "totally destroy and obliterate" Turkey's economy if it went too far. TURKEY'S FAILED COUP AND EXILED CLERIC

Turkey demands that the United States extradite Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, who Ankara has said orchestrated a failed 2016 military coup against Erdogan. U.S. officials have said courts would require sufficient evidence to extradite the elderly Gulen, who has denied any involvement in the coup.

U.S. CONSULAR DETAINEES An Istanbul court sentenced a local U.S. consulate employee to five years in jail in October for aiding Gulen's network. Nazmi Mete Canturk, a Turkish security officer at the Istanbul consulate, denied the charges and is free pending appeal.

Canturk is the third U.S. consulate worker to be convicted. Hamza Ulucay was sentenced to 4-1/2 years in prison on terrorism charges. Metin Topuz, a translator for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration at the consulate in Istanbul, was sentenced in June to nearly nine years in jail for aiding Gulen's network. U.S. MIDDLE EAST POLICY

Erdogan has condemned the strong U.S. support for Israel. He said the U.S. decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital meant Washington had forfeited its role as a mediator in the region. He also criticised Trump's support for Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which was captured from Syria in the 1967 Middle East war. HALKBANK

In 2018 a U.S. court sentenced Mehmet Hakan Atilla, a Turkish citizen and banker at Turkey's state-controlled Halkbank, to 32 months in prison after he was convicted of taking part in a scheme to help Iran evade U.S. sanctions. The bank has been indicted on the same charges, and pleaded not guilty to bank fraud, money laundering and conspiracy charges. Atilla was released last year.

NEW PRESIDENT President-elect Joe Biden has criticised Erdogan and said the United States should support his political opponents, setting the stage for tensions between the leaders when Biden enters the White House on Jan. 20.

Erdogan has said it is too early to comment on the incoming administration. "Let Mr Biden take office. Once he assumes office, we will surely sit down and discuss certain things with Mr Biden," he told reporters this week.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary plans fast-track local approval for Chinese COVID vaccine

Hungary will seek emergency domestic approval of a Chinese coronavirus vaccine rather than waiting as normal for a review by the EUs European Medicines Agency EMA, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on his Facebook page. The safety of th...

UK Supreme Court enables $18.5 bln class action against Mastercard

A landmark UK Supreme Court ruling on Friday has allowed a 14 billion pound 18.5 billion class action to proceed against Mastercard for allegedly overcharging more than 46 million people in Britain over a 15-year period. The complex case, b...

Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 487,849, death toll reaches 6,986

Dhaka Bangladesh, December 11 ANIXinhua Bangladesh reported 1,884 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths on Friday, bringing the tally to 487,849 and death toll to 6,986, the Directorate General of Health Services DGHS said. The official data...

Hezbollah man convicted in 2005 Hariri bombing sentenced to five life terms in prison

The U.N.-backed Lebanon Tribunal on Friday sentenced a Hezbollah member convicted of conspiring to kill former Lebanese prime minister Rafik al-Hariri in a 2005 bombing to five terms of life imprisonment. Salim Jamil Ayyash was found guilty...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020