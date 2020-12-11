Left Menu
There is sense of fear among people in West Bengal: BJP's Narottam Mishra

Condemning the attack on the convoy of BJP President JP Nadda, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has said that that there is a sense of fear among the people in West Bengal.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 11-12-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 20:48 IST
Narottam Mishra, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Condemning the attack on the convoy of BJP President JP Nadda, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has said that that there is a sense of fear among the people in West Bengal. Speaking to ANI, Mishra said, "Bannerjee finds BJP leaders outsiders whereas infiltrators from Pakistan and Bangladesh her own people. There is a sense of fear among people in the state. We were not even getting a hotel as the owners fear of harassment by the authorities for lodging us.''

Taking a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee, Mishra addressed her as "Nirmamta Didi''. On Thursday, Nadda's convoy was allegedly attacked and several BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured when protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at Diamond Harbour.

West Bengal is due to go for the Legislative Assembly polls in mid-2021. (ANI)

