Gang which pushed girls from Bangladesh in flesh trade busted: Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said a gang whichbrought girls from Bangladesh to Indore and pushed them into flesh trade has been busted. The state police rescued 21 girls and arrested nine persons a few days ago, he said.

''Girls are brought here from Bangladesh and made drug addicts and then pushed into flesh trade,'' Chouhan said, speaking to reporters at the airport. The police team visited Gujarat and other states during its probe of the racket, he said, adding that the gang members were connected to Nigerian drugpeddlers.

''We have also come across some vital clues during the drive against drug peddlers in Indore. Some gym trainers were found involved in the drug business,'' the chief minister said. ''These gym trainers first got young people hooked to drugs and then pushed them in the contraband trade,'' he added.

From the airport, Chouhan virtually opened a de- addiction centre in the city with BJP Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia by his side. Both had come here to attend weddings..