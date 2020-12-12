Left Menu
BJP projection of Raj panchayat poll results not reality: Cong

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said on Saturday that the BJPs projection of the panchayat election results as its clear victory was not the reality, adding that voting percentage of his party was better than its counterpart.

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said on Saturday that the BJP's projection of the panchayat election results as its ''clear victory'' was not the reality, adding that voting percentage of his party was better than its counterpart. Thirteen BJP, five Congress and three Independent candidates were elected as chief in 21 zila parishads in Rajasthan on Thursday. The BJP and the Congress candidates were elected to 98 posts each of 222 panchayat samiti heads across 21 districts.

''The BJP is projecting as if it's their clear victory in the panchayat election. But, it's not the reality. The voting percentage of the Congress was better than the BJP,'' Dotasra said at a press conference, adding that about 70 per cent of the elected sarpanches were from the Congress. He said the result was unsatisfactory as the state government was busy in COVID-19 management and the party's state executive was yet to be formed, among others.

The Congress leader targeted BJP state president Satish Poonia for stating that the saffron party did not need any big face in assembly elections. ''I want to tell him (Poonia) that Congress is strong and united in Rajasthan, and will win with full majority in all coming elections,'' Dotasra said.

Reacting to it, BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareekh said instead of giving excuses, the Congress should have had its defeat. Dotasra also hit out the Centre over the contentious farm laws, alleging that the Modi government wanted to take away the right of the states over agriculture, which is a state subject, by bringing legislations for ''big capitalists''. PTI AG HMB

