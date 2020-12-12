Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karna Legislative council sitting convened on December 15

The council secretariat issued the order convening the sitting a day after the ruling BJP MLCs submitted a representation to Governor Vajubhai Vala appealing him to direct the Chairman to conduct the House for taking up the no-confidence motion against him.Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said the government has decided to convene the Council sitting on December 15.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-12-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 22:13 IST
Karna Legislative council sitting convened on December 15
Image Credit: WIKIPEDIA

A sitting of the current session of the Karnataka Legislative Council has been convened on December 15, days after the House was adjourned sine die by Chairman K Pratapachandra Shetty. The council secretariat issued the order convening the sitting a day after the ruling BJP MLCs submitted a representation to Governor Vajubhai Vala appealing him to direct the Chairman to conduct the House for taking up the no-confidence motion against him.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said the government has decided to convene the Council sitting on December 15. Besides the no-confidence motion, legislative business such as the anti-cow slaughter bill could not be taken up due to the adjournment.

Shetty had on Wednesday set aside the BJP's attempt to move the no-confidence motion against him stating that he was taking legal opinion and refused to include it in the agenda citing rules that the subject could be taken up only after 14 days after submission of the notice. The legislators in their joint letter to Vala had termed as unconstitutional the abrupt adjournment of the Council.

''In our view Chairman does not enjoy the majority of the house and it is unacceptable that without the majority he wants to continue as Chairman till next session,'' they said in the letter. They said certain members of the Council had given a notice of no-confidence motion against the Chairman on November 11. Accordingly 14 days after the receipt of notice, the Chairman was supposed to allow the resolution.

Shetty, a Congress MLC, was elected as the Chairman during the previous Congress-JD(S) coalition government in 2018. In the council, the BJP has 31 members, Congress 28, the JD(S) 14, an independent member and the chairman.

According to the BJP sources, the party is anticipating support from the JD(S) for the no-confidence motion..

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP ally Beniwal joins farmers' protest in Rajasthan

Farmers in Rajasthan blocked highways at several places on Saturday to protest against the Centres new agri laws, with BJP-ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal joining one such demonstration. Terming the new farm laws as a...

Delhi Police enhances security at borders after farmers give call to intensify protest

The Delhi Police has scaled up security by deploying extra personnel and putting in place multi-layered barricades at various border points in view of the call given by farmers to intensify their protest against the Centres new agri laws an...

Mamata to visit north Bengal on 3-day trip from Monday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit north Bengal on a three-day tour starting Monday, state secretariat sources said here. During her tour, the Trinamool Congress supremo will be addressing two rallies.The chief...

Violation of quarantine rules carries a three-year sentence and a fine, says Sri Lanka's DIG Ajith Rohana

The government will award a three-year sentence and a fine on those persons who have been asked to be in home quarantine but violate rules, said Deputy Inspector General Ajith Rohana, Sri Lankas Police Media Spokesman on Friday. People unde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020