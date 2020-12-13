Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU's trade deal offer to Britain 'remains unacceptable'-UK source

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen both said on Friday that Britain was likely to complete its journey out of the EU in three weeks without a trade deal. "Talks are continuing overnight, but as things stand the offer on the table from the EU remains unacceptable," the British source said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-12-2020 02:43 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 02:30 IST
EU's trade deal offer to Britain 'remains unacceptable'-UK source
Image Credit: Flickr

Talks between Britain and the European Union on a post-Brexit trade deal will continue overnight but London believes the current offer from the EU remains unacceptable, a British government source said on Saturday. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen both said on Friday that Britain was likely to complete its journey out of the EU in three weeks without a trade deal.

"Talks are continuing overnight, but as things stand the offer on the table from the EU remains unacceptable," the British source said. "The prime minister will leave no stone unturned in this process, but he is absolutely clear: any agreement must be fair and respect the fundamental position that the UK will be a sovereign nation in three weeks' time."

The EU and Britain are at loggerheads over fishing rights, economic fair play and dispute settlement despite months of talks to cover trade after Dec. 31, when a transition period that has kept the country in the bloc's single market and customs union following its January exit comes to an end. The two sides have set a deadline of Sunday to find agreement and prevent a chaotic break.

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Authentic brands plotting double takeover of Debenhams, Arcadia -The Telegraph

Authentic Brands is plotting a double takeover of collapsed department store chain Debenhams and Topshop-owner Arcadia Group, The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Saturday, citing sources.Authentic Brands, owner of the New York departm...

Brazil registers 43,900 new confirmed cases of coronavirus; 686 deaths - Health Ministry

Brazil reported 43,900 additional confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours and 686 fatalities from COVID-19, its Health Ministry said on Saturday.The South American country has now registered 6,781,799 cases since the pandemic began...

CDC advisory panel recommends COVID-19 vaccine for widespread use

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Saturday recommended the nations first COVID-19 vaccine, helping clear the way for public health authorities to begin the largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history. The ...

EU's trade deal offer to Britain 'remains unacceptable'-UK source

Talks between Britain and the European Union on a post-Brexit trade deal will continue overnight but London believes the current offer from the EU remains unacceptable, a British government source said on Saturday. British Prime Minister Bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020