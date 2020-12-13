Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oppn slams Pondy govt for 'failing' to procure 50 per cent seats in pvt medical colleges

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 13-12-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 18:33 IST
Oppn slams Pondy govt for 'failing' to procure 50 per cent seats in pvt medical colleges

Opposition parties, including the AIADMK have flayed the Narayanasamy dispensation here for 'failing' to ensure 50 percent of the total MBBS seats in private medical colleges in the Union Territory were allocated to the government. In separate statements, the leaders of the AIADMK and BJP alleged that proper steps were not taken for the 50 percent quota of seats for the state government in private medical colleges.

Leader of the legislature wing of the AIADMK A Anbalagan said, ''no timely action was taken for the quota.'' ''Consequently students of Union Territory are left in the lurch and the government was negotiating every year with the managements of the colleges to fix the seats for the State government.'' When permissions were granted to the private players to open the medical colleges there was a specific condition that the colleges should earmark 50 percent of the total seats in first MBBS under state government quota. ''This was never adhered to by the colleges and the government was also not firm in ensuring the allocation,'' he added.

Secretary of the Puducherry unit of BJP, Selvam said in a release accused Chief Minister V Narayanasamy of 'failing' the students of Puducherry without taking firm steps to ensure 50 percent quota for the territorial government in private medical colleges. ''Every year only negotiations are held by the government with the colleges to procure seats and the percentage of seats in first MBBS course was far less than 50 percent,'' he said.

The BJP leader wanted the Lt Governor to intervene and ensure fifty percent of seats are available for the government..

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

3,717 new coronavirus cases in Maha; 3,083 recover, 70 die

Maharashtras COVID-19 tally on Sunday increased to 18,80,416 with the addition of 3,717 cases, the state health department said. The virus claimed the lives of 70 patients, which pushed the fatality count in the state to 48,209, it said.A t...

Parts Kashmir of record sub-zero minimum temps; Gulmarg coldest at minus 7.6 deg C

Half of the weather stations in Kashmir valley recorded sub-zero night temperatures with the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg being the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday registering a low of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam touris...

Delhi reports 1,984 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths

As many as 1,984 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of confirmed cases in the national capital to 6,07,454, the Delhi health department informed on Sunday. According to the department, Delhi reported 33 deaths i...

Odd News Roundup: Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector and Mexican archaeologists uncover facade

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocksFor more than two decades, Pham Van Thuoc has scoured Europe in search of historical church clocks, bringing them back to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020