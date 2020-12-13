BJP president Nadda tests positive for coronavirus, in home isolation

BJP president J P Nadda has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has gone into home isolation on the advice of doctors. In a tweet, he said he had undergone a test after showing symptoms of COVID-19, and was found to be positive.

''My condition is alright and I am following all instructions after going for home isolation on the advice of doctors. I request everyone who got in touch with me in the last few days to isolate themselves and undergo test,'' he said. The BJP president had been maintaining an active schedule and had visited states such as Uttarakhand and West Bengal recently.