UDF, BJP cry foul over Kerala CM's free vaccine announcement ahead of final phase civic polls; Move SEC

A day ahead of the final phase of local body polls in Kerala, the opposition UDF and the BJP on Sunday moved the State ElectionCommission against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayans announcement of free COVID- 19 vaccine, contending it violated the model code of conduct.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A day ahead of the final phase of local body polls in Kerala, the opposition UDF and the BJP on Sunday moved the State ElectionCommission against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's announcement of free COVID- 19 vaccine, contending it violated the model code of conduct. The ruling CPI(M)-led LDF dismissed the charge as 'childish' and said Vijayan was only answering a question from reporters and also that its manifesto included the free vaccine assurance.

Vijayan had on Saturday said COVID-19 vaccine will be made available free of cost to all people in Kerala. ''No one will be charged for the vaccine. This is the stand of the government,'' he had told reporters in Kannur. Elections to the local bodies in the state are being held in three phases with the four northern districts going for voting on Monday in the final phase. The first and second phases were held on December 8 and 10 respectively.

Counting of votes polled in the elections, being held months ahead of the assembly polls likely in April-May 2021, would be on December 16. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) convener M M Hassan said the front moved the SEC as the Chief Minister's announcement was a violation of the model code, given that four districts are going to the polls on Monday.

''There was no urgency to make such an announcement,'' he told reporters. Union Minister of State and BJP leader V Muraleedharan claimed desperation was ''driving the Communists in Kerala'', adding the announcementundermined the sanctity of the election process.

''The free #COVID19 vaccine announcement made by @VijayanPinarayinot only violates Code of Conduct but undermines the sanctity of the election process. ''The party, which went on a propaganda spree over #COVID19 containment couldn't even wait for #LSGPolls to get over? Shame! @CMOKerala must be booked for violation of MCC,'' Muraleedharan tweeted.

Senior Congress leader K C Joseph filed an online complaint with the SEC. BJP state chief K Surendran, in his complaint, alleged the Chief Minister was trying to woo voters through such announcements and it was a violation of the model code.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) asked the Congress and the BJP to make clear their stand whether they accept or reject free vaccine. ''The news reports suggest that the vaccine can cost up to Rs 1,000 per person. The Prime Minister has not yet made it clear that the vaccine will be provided free of cost to all the people of the country.

''It is in that context that the Chief Minister said that the vaccine will be given for free in Kerala as an answer to a question posed by a scribe,'' the LDF said in a statement. It also said the free vaccine was mentioned in the LDF manifesto and the leader of the front talking about it was not in violation of any code of conduct.

LDF convener and CPI(M) state secretary in-charge A. Vijayaraghavan told reporters at Thrissur that the CM's statement was part ofthe ongoing COVID-19 treatment procedure in the state.

''The UDF allegation is childish. The COVID-19 treatment in the state is being provided free of cost. The announcement of giving the vaccine also free of cost was part of the process of him explaining details of the treatment,'' he claimed. Vijayan had also said the quantity of the vaccine that would be allotted to the state by the Centre was not yet known.

The Centre on Tuesday said three COVID-19 vaccines, developed by Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India and Pfizer, are under active consideration ofIndia's drug regulator and there is hope that early licensure is possible for all or any of them. Five vaccine candidates are under different phases of clinical trials in the country.

