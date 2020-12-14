Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Cleveland to drop 'Indians' from team name: New York Times

Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians will change their team nickname amid criticism that the moniker, which has been in place since 1915, is racist, the New York Times reported on Sunday. The two-times World Series winners said in 2018 that they were phasing out their "Chief Wahoo" logo after it was heavily criticized as racist by Native American rights groups. U.S. Congress in sprint to fund government, approve COVID-19 emergency aid

The U.S. Congress will try this week to end months of indecision and infighting over the federal government's budget priorities and coronavirus aid, with more than $2 trillion in funding from Washington potentially at stake. Lawmakers, facing a midnight Friday deadline, will scurry to put the finishing touches on a $1.4 trillion spending bill for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1. U.S. vaccine campaign launches with first shipments 'delivering hope' to millions

Cargo planes and trucks with the first U.S. shipments of coronavirus vaccine fanned out from FedEx and UPS hubs in Tennessee and Kentucky on Sunday en route to distribution points around the country, launching an immunization project of unprecedented scope and complexity. The inoculations, seen as pivotal to ultimately halting a surging pandemic that is claiming more than 2,400 U.S. lives a day, could begin as early as Monday. U.S. expects to have immunized 100 million against COVID-19 by end of March -Slaoui

The United States expects to have immunized 100 million people with the coronavirus vaccine by the end of March, the chief adviser for the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine program said on Sunday. The first vaccine was authorized for emergency use by U.S. regulators on Friday night and began shipping on Sunday. Explainer-What happens when the U.S. Electoral College meets on Monday?

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to take a major step toward cementing his Nov. 3 victory over President Donald Trump on Monday, when the 538 members of the U.S. Electoral College gather to cast their official ballots for president. Here is what to expect. Suspected Russian hackers spied on U.S. Treasury emails - sources

Hackers believed to be working for Russia have been monitoring internal email traffic at the U.S. Treasury and Commerce departments, according to people familiar with the matter, adding they feared the hacks uncovered so far may be the tip of the iceberg. The hack is so serious it led to a National Security Council meeting at the White House on Saturday, said one of the people familiar with the matter. U.S. CDC director 'proud' to sign advisory panel recommendation of COVID vaccine

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield said on Sunday that he had signed a CDC advisory panel's recommendation of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Saturday voted 11 to 0 to recommend the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech SE as appropriate for Americans 16 and older. The Food and Drug Administration on Friday issued an emergency use authorization for the vaccine. Early in-person voting begins in Georgia as U.S. Senate showdown enters final weeks

Early in-person voting begins in the state of Georgia Monday for a pair of Jan. 5 runoff elections that will determine control of the U.S. Senate and whether Democratic President-elect Joe Biden will be able to enact at least some of his agenda. In a showdown that depends largely on voter turnout, the number of people who show up to vote on Monday could offer clues to which side ultimately prevails: Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, or their respective Democratic challengers, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. In Latin America, a Biden White House faces a rising China

Donald Trump was clear with Latin America during his four-year administration: don't do business with China. The message failed to hit home. As President-elect Joe Biden readies to enter the White House on Jan. 20, Beijing has tightened its grip over vast swathes of the resource-rich region once seen as the United States' political backyard. Gunman shot dead by police at NYC church after concert; no one else wounded

A gunman shouting "Kill me!" opened fire from the steps of New York City's Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine just after an outdoor choir performance there on Sunday, and was himself shot dead by police, according to police and a Reuters photographer at the scene. No one else was struck by gunfire thanks to quick action by three officers on the scene who confronted the suspect, New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea told reporters following the late-afternoon violence on Manhattan's Upper West Side.