UP govt not carrying out development works in Azamgarh as I represent it: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president and local MP Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that the BJP-led state government does not carry out development works in this district as it houses his parliamentary constituency.

PTI | Azamgarh | Updated: 14-12-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 19:05 IST
UP govt not carrying out development works in Azamgarh as I represent it: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president and local MP Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that the BJP-led state government does not carry out development works in this district as it houses his parliamentary constituency. He claimed that Rs 52 crore is owed to cane farmers in this district alone, but ''the government is not making any payment because it is Azamgarh''. ''The Manduri airstrip is ready, but the government is not making it functional as we will start coming here. Why a four-km section of the airstrip could not be completed in four years (of the BJP rule)? This is just because this is Akhilesh Yadav's constituency,'' the former chief minister said, while speaking to reporters Sunday evening. Yadav was here in his constituency to attend a wedding function. He also paid his condolence to former minister Waseem Ahamd, who passed away recently.

Exuding confidence that his SP would be forming the next government in the state, Yadav said, ''We will take smaller parties along. We will not tell more of our strategy now, otherwise the BJP will start hatching conspiracies.'' On the ''political'' violence in West Bengal, Yadav said, ''The BJP does the same (unleash violence). I appeal to the people of West Bengal to vote for (TMC chief) Mamata Banerjee and bring her to power again.'' Alleging that law and order in Uttar Pradesh has turned from bad to worse, Yadav said the National Human Rights Commission has sent the maximum number of its notices to the state for violations. Yadav was supposed to take part in a Kisan Yatra here Monday, but the district administration did not give permission for the same.

When asked about this, he said, ''The Samajwadi Party extends full support to the ongoing farmers' protest. The government has arrested our party leaders and workers using its police. The farm laws will ruin the agriculture sector, and a handful of people will control farmers.'' PTI COR ABN TIR TIR.

