Wisconsin Supreme Court rules against Trump lawsuit -CNN

Wisconsin Supreme Court rules against Trump lawsuit -CNNReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-12-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 23:16 IST
The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled against Republican President Donald Trump's election lawsuit on Monday and upheld Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's win in the state, according to CNN.
The ruling was the latest in a string of losses for Trump across the country.
