Kamal Haasan holds a roadshow in Virudhunagar

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan held a roadshow in Virudhunagar town, on Tuesday.

ANI | Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 15-12-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 13:18 IST
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan held a roadshow in Virudhunagar town, on Tuesday. A large crowd gathered to see the actor turned politician. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many people were not wearing masks and flouting social distancing norms.

Kamal Haasan, who kick-started his party's campaign for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls on Sunday, confirmed about contesting the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, adding that he will announce the constituency from which he will contest in the coming days. "I will definitely contest the upcoming elections, I will announce later about the constituency from which I will be contesting," the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief said

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are likely to be held in April-May next year. The politics in the state have heated up after actor Rajnikanth announced earlier this month that his soon-to-be-launched party will contest the 2021 Assembly polls.

As of now, the ruling AIADMK had announced last month that its alliance with the BJP will continue for the upcoming 2021 Assembly elections. (ANI)

