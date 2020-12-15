Left Menu
AAP govt calls one-day special session of Assembly 'on misappropriation of Rs 2400 crore' in civic body

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 15:55 IST
AAP govt calls one-day special session of Assembly 'on misappropriation of Rs 2400 crore' in civic body
Representative Image

The AAP government has called a one-day special session of the Assembly on Thursday to discuss alleged misappropriation of Rs 2,400 crore by the BJP-ruled municipal corporations.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted on Tuesday, ''A special session of Delhi Assembly on misappropriation of Rs 2400 crore in MCD will be held on Thursday.'' Laders of the ruling AAP have sharpened attack on the BJP-ruled municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs) over the alleged misappropriation of funds ahead of civic polls due in 2022.

The BJP has rubbished the allegation and said there was no corruption or manipulation in settling of dues between two government bodies as reportedly done by North and South Delhi municipal corporations.

