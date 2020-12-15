Left Menu
Keshava Rao presents standing committee reports to Naidu in Hyderabad, first time reports given outside Delhi

K Keshava Rao, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Industry, presented four reports of the panel to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

15-12-2020
K Keshava Rao presenting reports to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

K Keshava Rao, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Industry, presented four reports of the panel to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Rao said this is the first time a committee report has been presented to the Chairman, Rajya Sabha, outside Delhi.

"I am happy it is happening in Hyderabad, my own constituency, which could not have been possible without your grace. I take this opportunity to thank you from the bottom of my heart for making it happen by taking time out of your busy schedule," Rao said. He said COVID-19 pandemic has changed the ways of working and set a new normal.

The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Industry had adopted its 300th, 301st, 302nd, and 303rd reports and authorized Rao to present them to Chairman of Rajya Sabha. Rao said three of them are the action taken report (ATR), whereas the fourth report is on 'Downturn in Automobile Sector - its Impact and Measures for Revival'.

"The committee has made an exhaustive study and recommended various measures for boosting the automobile sector," he said. The official Twitter account of the Vice President of India also said that Rao had presented four reports to the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

"K Keshava Rao, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Industry, presented four reports of the Committee to the Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu," it said. (ANI)

