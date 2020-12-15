Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. sanctions spark rare show of unity in Turkey's parliament

On Monday, Washington imposed the sanctions targeting NATO member Turkey's Presidency of Defence Industry (SSB), its chairman and three other employees in a move Ankara called a "grave mistake". In a joint declaration, four of parliament's five major political parties said U.S. relations should be based on mutual respect and said the sanctions over the S-400 Russian defences are "not in line with the spirit of alliance".

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 15-12-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 20:45 IST
U.S. sanctions spark rare show of unity in Turkey's parliament

Turkey's parliament showed rare near unity on Tuesday in condemning U.S. sanctions over its procurement of Russian defence systems, and said the country will not hesitate to protect itself in the face of threats. On Monday, Washington imposed the sanctions targeting NATO member Turkey's Presidency of Defence Industry (SSB), its chairman and three other employees in a move Ankara called a "grave mistake".

In a joint declaration, four of parliament's five major political parties said U.S. relations should be based on mutual respect and said the sanctions over the S-400 Russian defences are "not in line with the spirit of alliance". "We call on the United States to turn back from this grave mistake immediately," the declaration said. Turkey will not "turn back in the face of threats or sanctions".

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and the Iyi Party, both usually bitter rivals of President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party, signed the declaration, as did the AK Party and its nationalist MHP allies. The pro-Kurdish HDP, the second largest opposition party, did not sign.

The sanctions come at a delicate moment in the fraught ties between Turkey and the United States as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office. Washington says the S-400s, which Ankara acquired from Moscow in mid-2019, pose a threat to its F-35 fighter jets and to NATO's broader defence systems. Turkey says they will not be integrated into NATO and therefore pose no danger.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senate leader McConnell acknowledges Biden winner of U.S. presidency

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, on Tuesday congratulated Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their Nov. 3 election victories, ending his long silence on the outcome of th...

Cold tightens its grip in north India, dense fog engulfs many states

Cold conditions intensified in parts of north India on Tuesday and dense fog engulfed many states as Delhi registered its lowest minimum temperature of the season so far while night temperatures in Kashmir dipped below the freezing point. F...

Majority of small U.S. businesses see worst coronavirus impact still ahead -poll

Most small business owners in the United States believe the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is still ahead of them, with half saying their operations would permanently close within a year unless the business environment improves, the U.S....

Soccer-Feyenoord confirm Slot appointment for next season

Dutch side Feyenoord have appointed former AZ Alkmaar coach Arne Slot to take over from Dick Advocaat next season, finally confirming the widely expected move on Tuesday. Slot was sacked by Alkmaar earlier this month when he was linked in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020