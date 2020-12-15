After Electoral College vote, White House says Trump still involved in legal challenge

After Electoral College vote, White House says Trump still involved in legal challengeReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 23:58 IST
President Donald Trump is still involved in legal challenges to the 2020 election, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said on Tuesday when asked how the president responded to the Electoral College vote confirming Democrat Joe Biden as the U.S. president-elect. Trump, a Republican, has declined to concede the election to Biden, who will be inaugurated as president on Jan. 20.
"He's still pursuing ongoing litigation," McEnany told reporters about Trump.
