Left Menu
Development News Edition

Progress on Brexit issues, next days critical, EU says

The path may be very narrow but it is there," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. "We have found a way forward on most issues but two issues still remain outstanding: the level playing field and fisheries. One of the hardest remaining issues is fish, where von der Leyen said there may not be a deal.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 13:53 IST
Progress on Brexit issues, next days critical, EU says

The European Union's chief executive said on Wednesday that she could not say if there would be a trade accord with Britain but there had been progress and that the next few days would be critical.

The United Kingdom left the EU in January but the two sides are trying to clinch a deal that would govern nearly a trillion dollars in annual trade before informal membership - known as the transition period - ends on Dec. 31. "As things stand, I cannot tell you whether there will be a deal or not. But I can tell you that there is a path to an agreement now. The path may be very narrow but it is there," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"We have found a way forward on most issues but two issues still remain outstanding: the level playing field and fisheries. I am glad to report that issues linked to governance now have largely been resolved. The next days are going to be decisive," von der Leyen told the European Parliament in Brussels. One of the hardest remaining issues is fish, where von der Leyen said there may not be a deal. Britain has insisted on taking control of its waters while the EU wants access to the fishing waters.

"On fisheries the discussion is still very difficult," she told EU lawmakers. "It sometimes feel we will not be able to resolve these questions," she said, vowing to continue to negotiate.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

VP Naidu refers to media reports on demands of agitating farmers

The Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today expressed the hope that a reasonable solution will be found on the issues raised by the agitating farmers since both the government and the farmers are willing to talk to each other....

Motor racing-Tsunoda to drive with F1's AlphaTauri in 2021

Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda will drive for Formula Ones Scuderia AlphaTauri in 2021, replacing Daniil Kvyat, the team announced on Wednesday. Tsunoda finished third in this seasons Formula Two Championship with Carlin, claiming seven podiu...

Euro zone economy exceeded expectations in Dec but still shrank -PMI

Euro zone economic performance far exceeded expectations this month - although it still contracted slightly - as a second wave of coronavirus infections and renewed lockdowns had less of an impact than earlier in the year, a survey showed. ...

Fluidra sees further sales growth in 2021 after boom year for pools

After a boom year for the swimming pool industry, Spains Fluidra expects sales to slow slightly in 2021, but still grow more than 5 as the cocooning-at-home trend prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic is sustained.Chief Executive Officer Bruce ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020