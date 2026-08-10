KL Rahul: Flourishing Beyond Captaincy Pressure

Wasim Jaffer, former Punjab Kings coach, suggests KL Rahul excels without captaincy duties, allowing him to focus solely on batting. This approach could ensure consistent high performance. Rahul's pivotal role as a senior batter remains crucial for India's upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 23:28 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 23:28 IST
KL Rahul: Flourishing Beyond Captaincy Pressure
KL Rahul (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former India opener and Punjab Kings batting coach Wasim Jaffer has expressed that KL Rahul thrives more effectively without the burden of captaincy, emphasizing that the star batsman achieves peak form when his only responsibility is batting. Jaffer shared his perspective on Rahul’s career during The Great Indian Cricket Show aired on Doordarshan.

Analyzing Rahul's consistency and leadership temperament, Jaffer proposed that releasing him from captaincy allows his innate talent to shine. “KL Rahul delivers best when freed from captaincy constraints, consistently scoring 500-600 runs every season and securing vital victories for his team,” Jaffer remarked on the Doordarshan program.

Jaffer elaborated on the added pressure captaincy imposes on Rahul, citing his personality as a contributory factor. “Given KL Rahul's personality, captaincy seems to add unnecessary pressure on him,” he noted.

As India prepares for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, Rahul’s undivided focus as an esteemed senior batter is critical for maintaining team equilibrium. In a recent three-day practice match against SLC XI, Rahul showcased his skill by scoring 40 off 67 balls in the first innings as the opening batsman. India’s six-wicket victory against Sri Lanka XI has bolstered team morale, with remarkable performances from players like Shubman Gill and Devdutt Padikkal further strengthening the lineup. (ANI)

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