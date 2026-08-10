Trump Extends Waiver on Foreign-Flagged Ship Use Amid Global Disruptions

In a strategic move, President Donald Trump has prolonged a waiver for 90 days, permitting foreign-flagged ships to move oil and other commodities between U.S. ports. This decision comes in response to rising fuel costs caused by international conflict and aims to alleviate domestic transportation bottlenecks.

The White House has indicated that this extension is crucial for ensuring uninterrupted supply for the U.S. military and key industries. A notable increase in domestic deliveries of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel has been observed, attributing to this waiver, according to White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers.

However, to address concerns from shipbuilders, the administration has refined the waiver's scope. Each voyage will now require individual review, adhering to the Jones Act that mandates U.S.-built, owned, and crewed ships for domestic cargo movements. This adjustment seeks to balance market flexibility with protection for the domestic shipping industry.