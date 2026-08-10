Trump Extends Waiver on Foreign-Flagged Ship Use Amid Global Disruptions

President Donald Trump has extended a waiver for 90 days allowing foreign-flagged ships to transport goods between U.S. ports. The move aims to ease global crude disruptions affecting fuel prices. The administration has imposed new limits to protect the domestic maritime industry while maintaining resource access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 23:33 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 23:33 IST
Trump Extends Waiver on Foreign-Flagged Ship Use Amid Global Disruptions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a strategic move, President Donald Trump has prolonged a waiver for 90 days, permitting foreign-flagged ships to move oil and other commodities between U.S. ports. This decision comes in response to rising fuel costs caused by international conflict and aims to alleviate domestic transportation bottlenecks.

The White House has indicated that this extension is crucial for ensuring uninterrupted supply for the U.S. military and key industries. A notable increase in domestic deliveries of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel has been observed, attributing to this waiver, according to White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers.

However, to address concerns from shipbuilders, the administration has refined the waiver's scope. Each voyage will now require individual review, adhering to the Jones Act that mandates U.S.-built, owned, and crewed ships for domestic cargo movements. This adjustment seeks to balance market flexibility with protection for the domestic shipping industry.

TRENDING

1
Secret Flight Move: Trump's Unpredictable Route Amidst Iranian Threats

Secret Flight Move: Trump's Unpredictable Route Amidst Iranian Threats

United States
2
China's Long March 7A Rocket Faces Setback with ChinaSat-4B Mission

China's Long March 7A Rocket Faces Setback with ChinaSat-4B Mission

China
3
Devastation in Zaporizhzhia: Russian Forces Launch Lethal Strike

Devastation in Zaporizhzhia: Russian Forces Launch Lethal Strike

Ukraine
4
Tensions Rise as Trump Administration Revokes Over 175,000 Visas

Tensions Rise as Trump Administration Revokes Over 175,000 Visas

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The “Last Mile” Problem Holding Back Sustainable Farming

Made in Africa, Trusted in Africa? The Next Vaccine Challenge

Green Aid Sounds Good, But Does It Actually Reduce Emissions?

Is Remote Sensing Becoming the New Frontline of Coastal Protection?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026