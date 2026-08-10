Liverpool Reinforces Defence with Ronald Araujo Signing

Liverpool FC has signed Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo on a season-long loan from Barcelona, with an option to buy for £47 million. This move comes as Liverpool deals with a depleted defence due to injuries. Araujo, capable of playing both centre and right back, strengthens their defensive line.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 23:27 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 23:27 IST
Liverpool Reinforces Defence with Ronald Araujo Signing
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  • United Kingdom

Liverpool Football Club has secured the loan of Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo from Barcelona, aiming to fortify their injury-hit defence. The Premier League club announced on Monday that the deal includes an option to purchase Araujo for £47 million.

The arrival of Araujo is timely, as injuries have plagued Liverpool's defensive line. Joe Gomez and Giovanni Leoni are recovering from injuries, while young Jeremy Jacquet is also sidelined, leaving veteran Virgil van Dijk as the only fully fit senior central defender.

Araujo, who has a track record of success with three LaLiga titles, provides much-needed versatility by playing both centre and right back. His move to Liverpool is seen as a necessary step at this point in his career, offering the English club critical defensive cover.

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