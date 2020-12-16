Left Menu
Development News Edition

Potential $900bln U.S. COVID-19 bill to include checks for individuals -reports

U.S. congressional negotiators neared a $900 billion deal to address COVID-19, including direct payments to Americans but no financial aid for states and cities and no liability protections for businesses, according to media reports on Wednesday. The potential agreement could come as early as later on Wednesday morning, according to Politico and the Washington Post, which both cited multiple sources involved in or briefed on the ongoing talks.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-12-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 19:53 IST
Potential $900bln U.S. COVID-19 bill to include checks for individuals -reports
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere

U.S. congressional negotiators neared a $900 billion deal to address COVID-19, including direct payments to Americans but no financial aid for states and cities and no liability protections for businesses, according to media reports on Wednesday.

The potential agreement could come as early as later on Wednesday morning, according to Politico and the Washington Post, which both cited multiple sources involved in or briefed on the ongoing talks. Unemployment benefits would also be extended as part of the package, the reports said.

Reported progress on a relief bill comes after leaders in Congress on Tuesday said they had made substantial progress toward finalizing relief in late-night talks aimed at addressing the pandemic's heavy human and economic toll, and funding the federal government to avert a government shutdown. Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the $900 billion figure.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been urging this approach, leaving out the local aid desired by Democrats and a liability shield pushed by Republicans that are the two most contentious items on the table. With pressure building on Congress to deliver more help for a nation suffering under a resurgent pandemic, McConnell and House of Representatives Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy met twice on Tuesday with Democratic counterparts House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, in rare face-to-face negotiating sessions between Congress' top leaders.

The surge of infections and hospitalizations continues to strain the healthcare systems to the brink of collapse with 304,187 U.S. deaths and 16.7 million infections, according to a Reuters tally. On Tuesday, the country saw 3,102 deaths - the third highest total since the pandemic began. It was not immediately clear how much individuals would receive as part of the direct payments, but Politico reported it would likely be far less than the $1,200 per person offered up in an earlier bipartisan proposal in order to contain the legislation's costs. The Post also said the payments could be lower.

Democratic negotiators also said other aid to states would be included in the bill but gave no other details, Politico said. Top congressional leaders left talks on Tuesday without announcing a deal but said they were optimistic and moving in the right direction. The group included McConnell, McCarthy, Pelosi, Schumer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. (Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Jonathan Oatis)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Black Clover Chapter 276: Nacht vs Zenon, fights in Space Kingdom to continue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Neto delighted with Wolves' 'very important' win over Chelsea

Wolverhampton Wanderers Pedro Neto expressed delight over the teams victory over Chelsea and said it was very important for his side to get back to winning ways after facing two back to back defeats. Wolves secured a 2-1 win against Chelsea...

German bond yields rise to one-week high after positive PMI surprises

Germanys 10-year bond yields rose to their highest in more than a week on Wednesday as data pointed to better-than-expected business activity in the euro zone this month, denting demand for safe-haven assets. Euro area business activity nea...

Farmers' stir: SC says will form panel to resolve deadlock; protesters not impressed

The Supreme Court on Wednesday was of the view that the governments negotiations with the protesting farmers have not worked apparently and said it will form a committee having representatives of the both the sides to resolve the deadlock b...

UK PM Johnson says would be "inhuman" to ban Christmas

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday defended his governments decision to ease restrictions to stop the COVID-19 spread over the festive period, saying it would be inhuman to ban Christmas.I want to be clear we dont want to, as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020