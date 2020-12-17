Left Menu
K'taka: 17 BJP MLAs appointed as president, chairman of various boards and corporations

Seventeen BJP MLAs have been appointed as president/chairman of various boards and corporations.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-12-2020 09:50 IST
K'taka: 17 BJP MLAs appointed as president, chairman of various boards and corporations
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Seventeen BJP MLAs have been appointed as president/chairman of various boards and corporations. The legislators have also been given cabinet rank.

N. Bhrungeesh, the media advisor to the Chief Minister has also been given the status of the cabinet minister. These are old appointments that have been renewed once again. (ANI)

