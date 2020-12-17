K'taka: 17 BJP MLAs appointed as president, chairman of various boards and corporations
ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-12-2020 09:50 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 09:50 IST
Seventeen BJP MLAs have been appointed as president/chairman of various boards and corporations. The legislators have also been given cabinet rank.
N. Bhrungeesh, the media advisor to the Chief Minister has also been given the status of the cabinet minister. These are old appointments that have been renewed once again. (ANI)
