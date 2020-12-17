Lurinjyoti Gogoi elected AJP president

Lurinjyoti Gogoi was elected as the president of the newly-floated Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Thursday. Gogoi, the former general secretary of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), was elected the president at the first convention of the AJP.

Former AGP ministers Pabindra Deka and Jagadish Bhuyan were made the party's working president and general secretary, respectively. On the first day of the two-day convention, attended by thousands of members from across the state, Gogoi and Deka had joined AJP.

Gogoi said he will work towards making AJP an alternative to the BJP in Assam in the next assembly polls, which is likely in March-April. ''The BJP has betrayed the Assamese people by bringing in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. AJP is going to be the alternative to protect our identities, culture and language,'' he added.

A researcher in Mathematics, Gogoi had resigned from the AASU at its 17th convention in November. Deka, a former minister and currently an MLA from Pathacharkuchi constituency, had resigned on Tuesday from the AGP, of which he was a founding member.

AJP was formed by the AASU and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) in September. Besides, the general assembly of the convention also elected 11 persons each for the posts of vice president, secretary and joint secretary.