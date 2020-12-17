Following are the top stories at 9 pm. NATION DEL69 2NDLD INDOBANGLA Bangladesh 'key pillar' of 'neighbourood first' policy, says Modi; Hasina calls India 'true friend': Two nations ink 7 pacts New Delhi: Bangladesh is a ''key pillar'' of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday during a summit with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina, who called India a ''true friend'', as the two sides inked seven pacts to further broadbase cooperation in varied sectors, and restored a cross-border rail link, snapped during the 1965 India-Paksitan war.

DEL86 MEA-SINOINDIA We expect further talks will help in achieving agreement on resolution: India on Ladakh standoff New Delhi: India on Thursday hoped that further discussions with China will help both sides to achieve an agreement on a mutually acceptable solution for ensuring complete disengagement in all friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. CAL10 MHA-LD BENGAL MAMATA Centre fires another missive seeking 3 Bengal IPS officers, Mamata says move unconstitutional New Delhi/Kolkata: The Centre Thursday shot off a fresh letter to the West Bengal government to immediately relieve its three IPS officers for central deputation, provoking a combative Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to brand the move as ''unconstitutional and unacceptable''.

DEL96 DL-ASSEMBLY-FARMERS 3RD LD KEJRIWAL Kejriwal tears copies of Centre's farm laws, says cannot 'betray' farmers New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution against the Centre's three new agriculture laws with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tearing up their copies, saying he cannot betray the farmers of the country. DEL82 RAHUL-LD SPEAKER Rahul writes to LS Speaker, claims he was not allowed to speak in Par panel meet New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla claiming he was not allowed to speak freely in the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Defence and sought his intervention, sources said.

DEL63 BSF-2NDLD TERRORISTS-PUNJAB BSF kills two Pakistani intruders along international border in Punjab New Delhi/Amritsar: Two Pakistani ''armed intruders'' were on Thursday shot dead by the Border Security Force along the International Border in Punjab as the force thwarted three bids of drugs smuggling at this front. DEL13 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 caseload in India climbs to 99.56 lakh New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 99.56 lakh with 24,010 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 94.89 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

MDS15 PSLV-2ND LD SATELLITE India launches latest communication satellite CMS-01 on board PSLV-C50 Sriharikota.