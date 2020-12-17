Kejriwal's nautanki of tearing up farm law copies a desperate attempt to cover AAP U-turn: Punjab minister

Terming the tearing up of the copies of the new farm laws at a special Delhi Assembly session by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal his "latest nautanki (theatrics)", Punjab Cabinet Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Thursday said it was another desperate attempt to cover up the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) U-turn on the agricultural Acts. "These theatrics will not help stop the implementation of the three legislation, one of which the AAP government in the national capital had itself notified less than a month ago," Singla was quoted in a statement from the Punjab government.

He said that the Delhi CM's "pathetic attempt to play to the public sentiment" only exposed him further as a "first-class fraud" who had no qualms about pretending to be concerned about the plight of the farmers while actually shamelessly stabbing them in the back. "Even as his party was purportedly extending support to the farmers preparing to march to Delhi to fight for their lives and livelihood, Kejriwal's government in Delhi was busy preparing the notification for implementing one of the very laws, which the farmers were fighting against," he added.

The Congress minister compared Kejriwal's "flip-flop" on the issue to the moral ethics of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which made a U-turn within three months, instead of six months like the AAP. "One could possibly blame Kejriwal's lack of experience compared with the Badals that caused him to realise that antagonising the farmers could cost the AAP heavily in the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls," the minister noted.

Singla, however, pointed out that despite this, the Kejriwal government would still execute the black farm laws in Delhi. "Why else did he not take steps to withdraw the notification or come out with his government's own Bills to negate the central laws, as was done by Punjab and some other states," he asked. (ANI)