L.A. mayor says turned down job in Biden administration

L.A. mayor says turned down job in Biden administrationReuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-12-2020 07:17 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 07:17 IST
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Thursday that he turned down an offer to work in the administration of President-elect Joe Biden because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"There were things on the table for me but I said to (the Biden administration) very clearly ... I need to be here now," Garcetti said during a live-streamed news conference.
