Abu Azmi seeks capital punishment for drug peddlers

Samajwadi Party SP leader Abu Asim Azmi has demanded capital punishment for drug peddlers and suppliers, saying that cases of rape were on the rise due to increasing consumption of narcotics. He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a rally in Bhiwandi town in Maharashtras Thane district on Thursday night.The incidents of rape are on the rise due to increasing consumption of drugs.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-12-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 17:57 IST
Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Abu Asim Azmi has demanded capital punishment for drug peddlers and suppliers, saying that cases of rape were on the rise due to increasing consumption of narcotics. He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a rally in Bhiwandi town in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday night.

''The incidents of rape are on the rise due to increasing consumption of drugs. Police only catch those who consume drugs, but ignore the drug peddlers and suppliers. Hence, it is necessary that the drug dealers get severe punishment,'' the SP MLA said.

''On the lines of recent provisions of capital punishment to rapists, the drug peddlers should also be awarded death penalty, which will curb the incidents of rape,'' he said. ''The police go easy in such cases...Hand it over to us for a month, our workers will eradicate the drug menace,'' Azmi said.

He said that contrary to the perception that Samajwadi Party was a party of Muslims, it includes people from all sections and castes of the society..

