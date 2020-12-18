Left Menu
Development News Edition

White House backs effort to restrict support for Fed emergency lending -Kudlow

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-12-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 22:16 IST
White House backs effort to restrict support for Fed emergency lending -Kudlow

The Trump administration strongly supports an effort by a Republican senator to insert a provision in a coronavirus relief bill that would restrict the use of U.S. Treasury funds to backstop emergency lending by the Federal Reserve, a top White House adviser said on Friday.

"We are strongly in support of Senator (Pat) Toomey's view with respect to the Treasury emergency funds," National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told reporters.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF to resume loan talks with Ukraine next week

The International Monetary Fund will hold talks with the Ukrainian authorities next week for a review of countrys 5 billion loan programme, the IMF and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday, marking a breakthrough after months of del...

BPF chief files petition in Gauhati HC over formation of Bodoland Territorial Council

Bodoland Peoples Front chief Hagrama Mohilary has filed a petition in the Gauhati High Court, challenging the invitation to the UPPL-BJP-GSP combine to constitute the Bodoland Territorial Council BTC. Justice Suman Shyam on Friday directed ...

Brazil's Odebrecht rebrands as Novonor to turn page on graft-stained history

Brazilian engineering group Odebrecht, whose name became synonymous with graft due to its role in the nations sweeping Car Wash corruption investigation, is changing its name as it tries to turn the page on that scandal-plagued history. In ...

BRIEF-EMA Says Documents Belonging To Third Parties Were Unlawfully Accessed In Cyber Attack

EMA SAYS ENGAGED SPECIALISED THIRD-PARTY SERVICE PROVIDER TO SUPPORT FULL INVESTIGATION CURRENTLY BEING CARRIED OUT RE CYBERATTACK EMA SAYS CONCERNED THIRD PARTIES IDENTIFIED AT THIS STAGE HAVE BEEN CONTACTED AND DULY INFORMED EMA SAYS SO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020