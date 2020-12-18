Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahead of crucial Congress meet, Bihar socialist urges Sonia to give up 'putra moh'

Tiwary, who is currently a national vice president of the RJD founded and headed by Lalu Prasad, made the explosive statement with the remark that he was aware that he could irk the leadership of the very party of which I am at present a member.But, I have reached a stage where I do not always care about party diktats and choose to speak my mind.....Sonia Gandhi is going to hold an important meeting tomorrow.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 18-12-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 23:20 IST
Ahead of crucial Congress meet, Bihar socialist urges Sonia to give up 'putra moh'

Senior RJD leader and veteran Bihar socialist Shivanand Tiwary on Friday called Rahul Gandhi a ''reluctant and uninspiring'' leader and urged Congress president Sonia Gandhi to overcome ''putra moh'' (weakness for her son) in deciding her political successor. Tiwary, who is currently a national vice president of the RJD founded and headed by Lalu Prasad, made the explosive statement with the remark that he was aware that he could ''irk the leadership of the very party of which I am at present a member''.

''But, I have reached a stage where I do not always care about party diktats and choose to speak my mind.....Sonia Gandhi is going to hold an important meeting tomorrow. I wonder if it is going to yield any result,'' the former Bihar minister and ex-Rajya Sabha member said in his statement. The Congress president is scheduled to interact with a host of party leaders, including the ''letter writers'' a term currently in vogue to describe those who had written to her recently stressing on the demand for an overhaul of the party structure.

Tiwary expressed his admiration for the ''spirit of sacrifice'' demonstrated by Gandhi in 2004 when she chose not to become the prime minister despite having the mandate. ''I had a chance to meet her first when Lalu was a member of the Union cabinet. I was struck by the serenity on her face. She had revived her party which was left by Sitaram Kesri in a bad shape. Her foreign origin had become a point of contention within her own party, what to speak of the BJP,'' Tiwary said.

''Even a tall leader like Sharad Pawar severed his ties on the issue of foreign origin. But Sonia took it all in her stride. Today, however, she appears to be dragging herself....managing the party affairs despite poor health,'' he added. ''The choice before Sonia Gandhi today is not between her son and the party but her son and democracy itself. The Congress, which even now is more potent than any regional party, is capable of taking on a hegemonic BJP.

''But Rahul Gandhi has always come across as an anichhuk (reluctant) leader. He simply cannot inspire his supporters,'' Tiwary said. This is the second occasion for the veteran leader to have opened a front against Rahul Gandhi since the assembly polls in Bihar in which the Grand Alliance put up a good fight but fell short of majority.

While the RJD emerged as the single largest party in the Bihar assembly and the Left, dismissed as a spent force, registered a stunning strike rate, the Congress came to be seen as the weak link, having won less than 20 seats despite contesting in 70. Tiwary had, soon after the results were out, lambasted Rahul Gandhi for taking time off for just about six rallies in contrast with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who addressed a dozen.

He was also critical of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who was named as one of the star campaigners for the polls but never visited the state during the elections. Congress leaders had reacted with predictable indignation, accusing Tiwary of ''ideological inconsistency'', referring to his past association with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) which has been a BJP ally.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bulgaria to expel Russian diplomat suspected of spying

Bulgarias foreign ministry said on Friday that a Russian diplomat had 72 hours to leave the country after prosecutors accused him of spying and gathering military information including the number of US troops deployed to Bulgaria for milita...

BRIEF-EMA Says Limited Number Of Documents Belonging To Third Parties Were Unlawfully Accessed In Cyber Attack

EMA SAYS ENGAGED SPECIALISED THIRD-PARTY SERVICE PROVIDER TO SUPPORT FULL INVESTIGATION CURRENTLY BEING CARRIED OUT RE CYBERATTACK EMA SAYS CONCERNED THIRD PARTIES IDENTIFIED AT THIS STAGE HAVE BEEN CONTACTED AND DULY INFORMED EMA SAYS SO...

Airports advised to step up security efforts for COVID-19 vaccine cargo

Airports around the world are being advised to step up security efforts to protect COVID-19 vaccine shipments amid police warnings of potential targeting from criminal networks. The recommendation from a global airports body comes as pharma...

IMF to resume loan talks with Ukraine next week

The International Monetary Fund will hold talks with the Ukrainian authorities next week for a review of countrys 5 billion loan programme, the IMF and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday, marking a breakthrough after months of del...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020