Palaniswami launches poll campaign, says CM position is 'God given'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday launched his poll campaign for the 2021 Assembly elections in the state, saying he never thought that he would come to the ''god-given'' top post one day. Hailing from a humble background, he said he has utilised the post to serve the people.

''I never thought of becoming chief minister. This is God-given...I utilised it to serve the people,'' Palaniswami said and stated that his rural background and education in a state-run school helped him understand the difficulties of the people and in resolving their problems. Launching the campaign from his native Edappadi constituency here, he indicated that life after becoming chief minister was challenging.

When he took up the reins,the state faced severe drought, cyclones ravaged the coast and currently the coronavirus pandemic posed a threat. But he overcame all the obstacles and ensured the continuity of the 'Amma' (late chief minister J Jayalalithaa) government, thus proving the opposition parties' calculations on whether his government would last its term, wrong, he said.

''Some questioned whether my rule will continue after Jayalalithaa's demise. Now my government has successfully completed four years in office and is all set to step into an election year (in 2021),'' Palaniswami said. His pro-people and development oriented initiatives rendered Tamil Nadu a power surplus state in India and also a pioneer in water management, he claimed.

''We tackled the drought, cyclones and now have brought the covid pandemic under control,'' the chief minister said, commencing his election campaign after offering worship at the Senraya Perumal temple in Periya Sorgai village. The AIADMK Co-Coordinator, also the party's chief ministerial candidate for the polls, successfully contested from Edappadi in 1989, 1991, 2011 and 2016.

Party sources indicated he may seek re-election from this segment for the fifth time and first time as chief ministerial candidate in 2021. Pointing out that the people of Edappadi constituency did not allow the DMK to win for 43 years, Palaniswami hoped they would continue to express their loyalty by making the AIADMK win yet again in the elections, due in April-May 2021.

His government fulfilled the aspirations of the people, he said and urged them to ensure a resounding win for his party to facilitate continuity of the good service to them. He further said his government created a record in producing 32.24 lakh tons paddy, up from a mere 23 lakh tons in the past.

Tamil Nadu is a leader in diverse fields like education and the enrollment rate in higher education in India, he added..