Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former minister Madan Mitra on Saturday said that the party will host a "grand gala" to express gratitude to "traitors" whose departure has ensured the party is "free of virus."

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 19-12-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 17:46 IST
TMC will host grand gala to thank traitors for freeing party of virus: Madan Mitra after Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP
Former TMC Minister Madan Mitra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former minister Madan Mitra on Saturday said that the party will host a "grand gala" to express gratitude to "traitors" whose departure has ensured the party is "free of virus." Mitra's remarks were made today after the former minister in Mamata Banerjee's cabinet, Suvendu Adhikari joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah at a rally in Midnapore. Shah is in on a two-day visit to West Bengal ahead of State Assembly elections in 2021.

In his address at the induction ceremony, Adhikari said "When I was ill with Covid-19, the TMC for whom I had worked for 21 years and sacrificed so much never came to my assistance and never valued my work whereas Amit Shah and the other BJP leaders have given me love and affection." Adhikari also wrote an open letter to TMC members in which he alleged "extremely deep rot and malaise" within the party. He urged them to join hands and start a new beginning. The letter stated, "Our fight is to restore West Bengal to its glory."

Speaking to ANI, Madan Mitra slammed Adhikari for his remarks and asked if the party had nothing for him for the past 10 years why had Adhikari not raised his voice in the party and had choosen to remain silent? "I'm not surprised (that he joined BJP). It's the basic character of some people. I'm told that Suvendu said that Trinamool has done nothing for the last 10 years. So, who was the leader of Trinamool? You were the leader. You were the minister, your brother is an MP, your father is an MP, and so, if Trinamool has done nothing for the last 10 years, why were you silent? Were you enjoying the power? You should have come out and ousted us. Now he's saying Trinamool is the only culprit, so why were you silent for the past 10 years?" Mitra asked.

"Tonight we are going to celebrate a grand gala saying thanks to them that now Trinamool is free of virus. Now the challenge is straight. There will be no brokers between BJP and Trinamool, now it will be a straight fight. It will be a gala evening for Trinamool workers to enjoy. Today there are no traitors, no paper tigers." Mitra added.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

