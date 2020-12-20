Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP registers landslide victory in Tiwa Autonomous Council

BJPs ally Asom Gana Parishad AGP won two seats, while the opposition Congress was decimated with just one seaat in its kitty, ASEC said in its results update.The ruling party defeated the Congress in most of the seats it won and humbled a few Independent contestants in some places, according to the counting updates.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-12-2020 00:33 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 00:33 IST
BJP registers landslide victory in Tiwa Autonomous Council

The ruling BJP registered a landslide victory in Tiwa Autonomous Council winning 33 of 36 seats, the Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) said on Saturday. BJP's ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) won two seats, while the opposition Congress was decimated with just one seaat in its kitty, ASEC said in its results update.

The ruling party defeated the Congress in most of the seats it won and humbled a few Independent contestants in some places, according to the counting updates. BJP's Moniram Patar from Gobha constituency has won uncontested, it said.

A total of 124 candidates were in the fray and over 71 per cent of the 3,08,409 voters exercised their franchise on December 17 in 36 constituencies spread across Nagaon, Morigaon, Hojai and Kamrup Metropolitan districts. The saffron party has performed impressively in the back-to-back elections in Bodoland Territorial Council and Tiwa Autonomous Council, just months ahead of the state polls due early next year.

In the recently concluded elections of the 40-member Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the BJP formed the board in alliance with two other local parties. The incumbent Bodoland People's Front (BPF) became the single largest party with 17 seats.

The United People's Party Liberal won 12 and the BJP nine, while the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) and Congress bagged one seat each. After the results were declared, one BPF and the lone Congress member switched over to BJP, taking the saffron party's tally to 11.

The BJP dumped its state ally BPF and tied up with UPPL and GSP to jointly form the BTC government..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

Malaysia to receive the first batch of Pfizer vaccine in February -report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DJI says products will remain on sale after U.S. blacklisting

Chinese drone manufacturer SZ DJI Technology Co Ltd, which was added by the United States along with dozens of Chinese companies to a trade blacklist on Friday, said its products will remain on sale despite the blacklisting.DJI is disappoin...

U.S. Congress' COVID aid plan 'within reach' as shutdown threat looms

Members of the U.S. Congress scrambled on Saturday to resolve the last obstacles to completing a 900 billion package of legislation to help Americans struggling with the steep health and economic costs of the coronavirus pandemic. Were righ...

To fight new COVID strain, UK PM Johnson reverses Christmas plans for millions

Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed an effective lockdown on almost 18 million people in England and reversed plans to ease curbs over Christmas, saying Britain was dealing with a new coronavirus strain that is up to 70 more transmissible ...

Israeli PM joins world leaders getting COVID-19 vaccine

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was vaccinated against the coronavirus on live television Saturday, becoming the first Israeli and one of the worlds leaders to be inoculated. Israel is set to begin vaccinating its health workers a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020