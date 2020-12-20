Left Menu
Development News Edition

Policy and alliance are two different entities, says TN CM

The AIADMK Co-coordinator said his party too had its own principle and that we will act according to it and asked the minorities to have no apprehensions.Addressing a Christmas event organised by his party here, the chief minister also announced a near double hike in the government assistance provided to Christians on Jerusalem pilgrimage, from Rs 20,000 to Rs 37,000.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-12-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 22:30 IST
Policy and alliance are two different entities, says TN CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, whose party has forged a poll pact with the BJP, on Sunday sought to differentiate between party principles and alliance, saying the latter was of primary concern for political organisations. The AIADMK Co-coordinator said his party too had its own principle and that ''we will act according to it'' and asked the minorities to have no apprehensions.

Addressing a Christmas event organised by his party here, the chief minister also announced a near double hike in the government assistance provided to Christians on Jerusalem pilgrimage, from Rs 20,000 to Rs 37,000. ''Every party has a principle and it works only in accordance with that. The AIADMK has its own policy and we will only work as pert that,'' he said at the event.

''Alliance is different, policy is different. The principle is permanent and the AIADMK is acting in line with it,'' he said. He said the members of the minority communities need not be apprehensive as the ''AIADMK will protect you like a family member.'' The AIADMK has announced that its alliance with the BJP, clinched during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, will continue for the 2021 Assembly elections where the ruling party is eyeing a hatrick of electoral victories, after storming to power in 2011 and retaining it in 2016.

Assembly elections in the state are due next year and likely to be held in April-May 2021. Questions have been raised in the political circles in Tamil Nadu over the alliance partners, since the AIADMK is steeped in Dravidian ideals while the BJP is said to have a saffron colour to its politics.

Further, Palaniswami announced increasing the assistance provided to Christians going on a pilgrimage to Jerusalem, from Rs 20,000 to Rs 37,000 per individual. The initiative was introduced by late chief minister J Jayalalithaa in 2011-12, he recalled, adding presently 600 persons are being accommodated every year.

So far, 4,128 people had benefited. Deputy CM and AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam lauded Christians for their yeomen service in the fields of education and medicine and hailed them for ''promoting humanity.'' PTI SA ROH ROH

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Smuggled animal teeth seized in Chennai

Animal teeth allegedly smuggled from Dubai by a plane which arrived here on Sunday were seized, customs officials said. Acting on specific inputs that gold, wildlife and animal parts were being smuggled from the gulf nation, customs authori...

Biden nominee comments on 2021 vaccine rollout

President-elect Joe Bidens nominee for US surgeon general says its more realistic to think it may be mid-summer or early fall before coronavirus vaccines are available to the general population in the United States, rather than late springS...

42 arrested from Delhi-based call centre for duping foreign nationals

Forty-two people were arrested for allegedly running a call centre in west Delhis Peeragarhi area and duping foreign nationals to the tune of Rs 70 crore by posing as officers of law enforcement agencies, police said on Sunday. The accused ...

Man held for 'objectionable post' against UP CM

Police here arrested a ration depot operator for an objectionable post against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on a WhatsApp group, an official said on SundaySuperintendent of Police City Vineet Bhatnagar told PTI that Mohammad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020