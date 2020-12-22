Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dropout of Muslim girl students reduced, govt concerned about their education, empowerment: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that dropout rate of Muslim girl students has reduced due to government policies said that the Centre is deeply concerned about their education and empowerment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 12:52 IST
Dropout of Muslim girl students reduced, govt concerned about their education, empowerment: PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi speaking at the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that dropout rate of Muslim girl students has reduced due to government policies said that the Centre is deeply concerned about their education and empowerment. "School dropout rate among Muslim girls was more than 70 per cent and this situation persisted for 70 years. In these circumstances, the government started Swachh Bharat Mission, built toilets in villages and toilets for school-going girls. Now the dropout rate from 70 per cent has fallen to nearly 30 per cent. The Central government is continuously working to reduce their dropout rates," he said speaking at the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University on Tuesday.

"At AMU, the number of female students increased to 35 per cent. I want to congratulate you. Sarkaar ka Muslim betiyon ke shiksha aur shashaktikaran pe bahut dhyaan hai (The government is deeply concerned about education and empowerment of Muslim daughters). In the last six years, scholarships have been provided by the government to around 1 crore Muslim daughters," he added. "Education brings employment and entrepreneurship with itself, employment and entrepreneurship bring economic independence, which leads to empowerment. An empowered woman, at every level and in every decision, contributes as much as any other person," the PM said.

He said that the country has moved forward in the direction of creation of the modern Muslim community after abolishing malpractice like triple talaq. "Nearly 100 years ago, the Founder-Chancellor of AMU, Begum Sultan worked towards the creation of the modern Muslim community. Today, after abolishing malpractice like triple talaq, the country has moved forward in that direction," he said.

The Prime Minister said that resources of the country belong to every citizen and every one of them should benefit from it. "Jo desh ka hai woh har deshvaasi ka hai (Resources of the country belongs to every citizen). Everyone should benefit from it, that's the spirit our government is working with," PM Modi said

"The policies which are being framed today are reaching every section without discrimination on the basis of religion. Bank accounts of over 40 crore poor were opened without any discrimination. Without discrimination, more than 2 crore poor were provided pucca houses. More than 8 crore women got gas connections without discrimination. 50 crore people got free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman scheme without any discrimination," he said. PM Modi said that the country is marching forward on the path where every citizen would get the benefits of development happening in the country without any discrimination.

"The country is on the path where every citizen should rest assured about their constitutional rights & their future. The country is on the path where no citizen would be left behind because of their religion and everyone would get equal opportunities so that everyone can fulfil their dreams. Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas is the mantra behind it," he said.Earlier in the day, PM Modi released a postal stamp as part of centenary celebrations of AMU. This is the first time PM Modi is participating in a programme of the Aligarh Muslim University. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Xiaomi Mi 10i, a rebrand of Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G arriving in India on Jan 5

Xiaomi has started teasing the arrival of a new 108-megapixel smartphone for the Indian market. As tipped earlier, the upcoming phone could be the Mi 10i, a rebrand of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G which was recently launched in China.As seen in ...

In South Africa, child homicides show violence 'entrenched'

At night, Amanda Zitho worries her little boy is shivering and cold in his coffin and yearns to take him a blanket. She knows Wandis dead and gone and its senseless, but that doesnt stop the ache. Wandi was 5 when he was killed in April, al...

Ranveer Singh features in his record label IncInk's music video 'Aur Karo'

Actor Ranveer Singh, who runs a passion project - the independent music record label IncInk to support homegrown musical talents, released a new music video Aur Karo featuring Kaam Bhaari and Spitfire. The Gully Boy actor who also made a fu...

ICICI Bank unveils online platform for foreign businesses in India

ICICI Bank on Tuesday announced the launch of an online platform for foreign companies that want to set-up or expand their businesses in India, providing them various banking solutions and value-added services. Infinite India platform offer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020