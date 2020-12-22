People of Kashmir have exhibited faith in PM Modi: J-K BJP

Congratulating party candidates who registered victories in the District Development Council (DDC) elections, Jammu and Kashmir BJP general secretary Vibodh Gupta said the people of the Valley have exhibited their faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP on Tuesday won an election for the first time from any seat in Kashmir while facing regional heavyweights like the National Conference and the PDP.

Aijaz Hussain won the Khonmoh-II District Development Council seat in Srinagar, while Aijaz Ahmad Khan gave the party more reason to cheer by winning the Tulail seat in Bandipora district. ''The people of Kashmir exhibited their faith in Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi's vision of naya Kashmir, and sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas,'' Gupta, who is also party's in-charge for Kashmir, said.

He said the victories mark a ''change of wave'' in the Valley. ''This victory belongs to the party workers of Kashmir who have shed their blood fighting a tough battle against terrorism,'' the BJP leader said ''BJP's maiden victories in DDC elections in Kashmir speak of two stories -- one of a tough fight by the Bharatiya Janata Party, marking the beginning of a new era in the valley, and the other of conveying a strong message to Gupkar Gang that the end of their communal and divisive politics is near,'' he claimed.