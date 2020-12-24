Left Menu
Rahul Gandhi urges people to support protesting farmers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday called the farmer protests a 'Satyagraha' and urged the people to support the farmers agitating against the three farm laws passed by the Central government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 11:34 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 11:34 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday called the farmer protests a 'Satyagraha' and urged the people to support the farmers agitating against the three farm laws passed by the Central government. Citing a media report alleging the new laws used to dupe farmers, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, and "Farmers in India are agitating against anti-agricultural laws to avoid such a tragedy. In this Satyagraha, we all have to support the annadata of the country."

The Congress leader is scheduled to lead Congress MPs' protest march today from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan to submit a memorandum containing 2 crore signatures to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention over farmers' protest. Ahead of the march, he along with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived at party headquarters at 24, Akbar Road, New Delhi earlier today and met senior party leaders and MPs there.

Farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

