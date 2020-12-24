Left Menu
Mamata skips Visva-Bharati University's event; TMC claims she received late invite

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee skipped the Visva-Bharati University centenary celebrations which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 24-12-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 14:42 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

However, the invite by Visva-Bharati University Chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty to the Chief Minister is dated December 4. The Prime Minister also addressed the event and said Visva-Bharati University presented a strong image of Indian nationalist sentiment during Independence with the guidance of Rabindranath Tagore.

However, the invite by Visva-Bharati University Chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty to the Chief Minister is dated December 4. The Prime Minister also addressed the event and said Visva-Bharati University presented a strong image of Indian nationalist sentiment during Independence with the guidance of Rabindranath Tagore.

Founded by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, Visva-Bharati is also the oldest Central University in the country. In May 1951, Visva-Bharati was declared to be a Central University and an Institution of National Importance by an Act of Parliament. (ANI)

