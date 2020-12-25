Left Menu
Development News Edition

Withdraw cases lodged in spirit of political malice against all Opposition leaders: Mayawati

BSP president Mayawati on Friday demanded that cases lodged against Opposition leaders in the state should be withdrawn as is being done with cases on BJP leaders.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-12-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 13:24 IST
Withdraw cases lodged in spirit of political malice against all Opposition leaders: Mayawati
Last week, Mayawati had demanded that the Centre should adopt a sympathetic attitude towards the protesting farmers and repeal the three new farm laws. Image Credit: ANI

BSP president Mayawati on Friday demanded that cases lodged against Opposition leaders in the state should be withdrawn as is being done with cases on BJP leaders. ''In addition to withdrawal of cases filed in the spirit of 'political malice' against BJP leaders in UP, similar cases lodged against all opposition leaders should also be withdrawn,'' the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo said in a tweet in Hindi.

''This is the demand of the BSP,'' she added. Last week, Mayawati had demanded that the Centre should adopt a sympathetic attitude towards the protesting farmers and repeal the three new farm laws.

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia reports 29,018 new COVID-19 cases, 563 deaths

Russia on Friday reported 29,018 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, including 7,315 in Moscow, taking the national total to 2,992,706 since the pandemic began.Authorities said 563 had died in the last 24 hours, pushing the official de...

Cricket-India's Rahane determined to be his own man after Kohli exit

Ajinkya Rahane has soaked up regular skipper Virat Kohlis parting words but is determined to be his own man as he takes charge for Indias last three matches against Australia, the 32-year-old said on Friday. Kohli returned home to attend th...

Japan aims to eliminate gasoline vehicles by mid-2030s, boost green growth

Japan aims to eliminate gasoline-powered vehicles in the next 15 years, the government said on Friday in a plan to reach net-zero carbon emissions and generate nearly 2 trillion a year in green growth by 2050.The green growth strategy, targ...

Police rescue girl forced into prostitution in UP's Ballia

Police rescued a 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly forced into prostitution by a relative, in Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh, and arrested the accused. The girl is a native of Bihar.A police team raided a house in Rajendra Nagar localit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020