Withdraw cases lodged in spirit of political malice against all Opposition leaders: Mayawati

BSP president Mayawati on Friday demanded that cases lodged against Opposition leaders in the state should be withdrawn as is being done with cases on BJP leaders. ''In addition to withdrawal of cases filed in the spirit of 'political malice' against BJP leaders in UP, similar cases lodged against all opposition leaders should also be withdrawn,'' the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo said in a tweet in Hindi.

''This is the demand of the BSP,'' she added. Last week, Mayawati had demanded that the Centre should adopt a sympathetic attitude towards the protesting farmers and repeal the three new farm laws.